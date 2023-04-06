To the editor — Most adults know it’s silly to claim a person’s personal beliefs mean they will sabotage their employer’s mission.
A friend of mine dislikes big pharma. He refused the COVID vaccine. He distrusts hospitals and medical doctors.
He also earns big bucks managing maintenance at a pharma plant. Headhunters scramble to hire him away.
But the Union Gospel Mission claims they shouldn’t be forced to hire workers who disagree with them.
They blame a Washington Supreme Court ruling.
That’s not quite true.
The U.S. Supreme Court set the standard decades ago: employees with “ministerial duties” can be screened for religious beliefs. Other workers cannot.
Since then, the court has granted religious employers even more discretion.
But UGM’s current lawsuit against Washington state is a ham-fisted attempt to completely remove the line, banking on the new Supreme Court majority to allow discrimination.
Before taking that road, imagine the outcry if a local employer refused to hire you because you were religious.
You would yell “religious discrimination.” Rightfully so.
But UGM refuses to recognize their religious discrimination in refusing to hire somebody who isn’t “co-religious.”
In any language, that’s called hypocrisy.
UGM Board of Directors, stop suing.
Start serving and loving.
JOHN FROST
Yakima