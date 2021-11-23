To the editor — My pet peeve is driving down a busy street, doing the legal speed, usually 35 mph, and out of nowhere and passing on the wrong side is a small car driving 50 or 60 mph. It is in a low gear and maxing out RPM to create a deafening roar.
Not only is it distracting, but also annoying. Usually to maintain this mayhem they have to weave in and out of traffic at high speed to maintain high RPM.
Millions have been spent by auto manufacturers to silence combustion engines. Now some manufacturers are profiting by doing the opposite.
While sitting on my patio on a quiet evening I can hear these inconsiderate noise-makers half a mile away.
At one time there was a law prohibiting such an unnecessary nuisance. It is time to enact a law to eliminate this unsafe and annoying problem.
LEROY CONNER
Yakima