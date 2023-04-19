To the editor — Thank you, Yakima Herald, for your coverage of Earth Day events on April 22.
The majority of Americans — including Rep. Dan Newhouse, a member of the Conservative Climate Caucus — believe we need to decrease our burning of fossil fuels, which produce heat trapping carbon pollution, responsible in Yakima for the increase in extreme drought, heat and wildfire events.
A ray of hope was the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022. One of the biggest contributors to pollution is heating homes. The IRA provides tax rebates and credits — financial incentives for rural and lower income households — to switch to cleaner, more efficient appliances, heating, solar panels, insulation and more. The IRA will help reduce America’s carbon emissions 40% by 2030.
See what you might qualify for at: https://bit.ly/41Ckn9x
It doesn’t get us all the way to the goal of a 50% reduction by 2030, but it gets the ball within striking distance.
SARA CATE
Yakima