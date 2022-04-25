Can’t YH-R, Inslee see what’s important?

To the editor — Tuesday, 26 state governors announced the creation of a group to hopefully secure the U.S. Southern border. I looked in Wednesday’s local paper to see if our governor was among them.

After all, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said that his state’s border task force had seized 985 pounds of fentanyl, 13,100 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,704 pounds of cocaine and 801 pounds of heroin since its formation in 2015. I have no idea what the federal CBP officers and Texas efforts have seized.

But wouldn’t you know it? The newspaper didn’t carry that story Wednesday.

Fentanyl is now the largest killer of our youth in this country, and it comes in through the Southern border.

There are also predictions of 18,000 immigrants per month coming to the U.S. soon. (Those would be the ones that are known.) That’s a whole bunch for every state and locale, each month, 24/7/365.

I’m wondering if our Gov. Inslee joined the task force and found on the net that (wouldn’t you know it?) he had not.

C’mon, Herald, what’s important around here? And yo, Jay! Wake up! What do we have to do to preserve a stable country to live in?

BOB WHITNEY

Yakima