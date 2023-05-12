To the editor — Drive-bys, gangs, drugs, graffiti. Our streets of Laredo. Why Yakima?
It is said, "Only the vanquished remember history. In the Year of 0-1: European monarchs receiving papal blessings, as "Doctrines of Discovery," claiming "terra nullius (nobody's land)." Willingly muscled by Columbus, Pizzaro, smallpox. Subsequently secularized as "Monroe Doctrine," "Manifest Destiny. "
Cultures destroyed, resources plundered. Look-what-I-found trophy museums created. Triangular trade-middle passage. Their nobody's land "New" World filled everyone else's treasure-house.
Yakima's gang and America's border crises are victor's spoils of these religious-political-business-military collaborations initially concocted in European cathedrals and castles. Subsequently unfurled in war rooms as jingoistic crusades to vanquish communism.
Today, American addicts purchase Mexican cartel fentanyl synthesized by chemical precursors from China, India. American gun runners sell cartels the muscle. Our shiny new triangular-death-trade-USA.
Huddled at the Rio Grande are refugees driven from their nobody's land ... "yearning to be free." Porous walls of cultural arrogance and denial is our merciless defense. History's indictment of memoryless victors is their unforgivable treatment of "illegal-alien-immigrant-temporary workers in our homes, fields, factories, warehouses, transportation, trades, restaurants, construction sites, the very tailors-tailoresses of our national fabric.
Crossing survivors are witnesses for the prosecution. Their children, jurors.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley