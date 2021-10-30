To the editor -- The unvaccinated among us are making life miserable for we the vaccinated.
We need to wear masks everywhere. We are unable to access needed health care. We have difficulty accessing day care for our children etc.
It is time to start making life miserable for the unvaccinated. While I am a lifelong Republican who rarely agrees with Gov. Inslee, I applaud his vaccine mandates. My belief is that we must actually do more than the governor is advocating.
I recently traveled to Canada. In Alberta, without proof of vaccination, a person is not allowed into a bar, a restaurant, a movie theater, a sporting event and virtually anywhere else. Basically, the Canadians are saying that if you don't want to be vaccinated then you are not welcome in society. We should implement the same rules in the USA.
I realize that the vaccine does not guarantee that a person will not get COVID, but for most vaccinated people, getting COVID is pretty much like getting a cold or a mild flu.
We, as a society can live with that and ditch all of these restrictions. It is time for we the vaccinated to rise up.
MITCH ROHLFS
Yakima