To the editor -- I am not anti-vaccine. I have been vaccinated. Just because I chose to get the jab, doesn’t mean everyone has to.
We the People are protected by the U.S. Constitution. An individual’s right to choose what is put into their bodies is a protected right. Denying Trooper LaMay and many others a religious exemption to the vaccine is a clear violation of their rights. This is not North Korea, Cuba or 1930s Germany. This is the United States. Our citizens have rights, despite your position on the vaccine.
I’m not anti vaccine, I am pro-Constitution. We live in a democracy not a dictatorship, despite what Gov. Inslee thinks. My rights don’t stop where liberals' feelings start.
I spent six years in the Marine Corps and 24 years as a local cop. I’ve spent my entire life supporting and defending the Constitution, I won’t stop now.
MATT STEADMAN
Selah