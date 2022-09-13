Donald Trump made the ludicrous claim, without any creditable proof, that the presidential election was stolen from him in 2020. He knew that it was not, but he began his campaign of repeating and perpetuating the lie over and over again.
Ultimately his loyal followers, including senators, legislators and state officials, began to believe the lie. It is well documented in history, including church history, that the more you repeat a lie the more credible it appears as if it were the truth.
It appears as if Trump will again seek election in 2024. We are beginning to get a glimpse of his campaign platform. It appears as if he is proclaiming himself to be leader of the world to bring peace to all who will bow down and worship him as the divine savior.
Sound familiar? In the end times Satan will deceive the people of the world into believing that he is Lord. Every living person must pay homage to him or die.
Today seemingly intelligent people are persuaded to believe the lie. They vow unfeigned allegiance to Trump. Will Trump become the antichrist as the thresholds of democracy around the world are destroyed?
CHARLES ROBINSON
Prosser