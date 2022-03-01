Boartding 1

To the editor -- Thank you so much for publishing the article “Psychiatric boarding: No mental health beds available” on Feb. 21. It was encouraging to know we were not alone in our tragic heartbreak of being caught in the very cycle they described: crisis, ER, back home.

Sadly we had the added trauma of not only waiting weeks in a hospital, but also weeks with our son in the county jail waiting placement. Can you imagine a kid with special needs, intellectual disability and going through a mental health crisis being confined in a jail cell for weeks?

To other families going through similar experiences, you are not alone and don’t give up! I hope there will be a day when it will not take months or even years for our kids and families to get the help we so desperately need.

HEIDI POMMER

Yakima