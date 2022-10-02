To the editor — My wife and l, longtime Yakima Symphony Orchestra supporters, enjoyed Saturday's concert featuring Tchaikovsky's "Fifth Symphony." It was preceded by contemporary selections, including a fine composition, "Fantasia for Orchestra," composed by our own highly respected director, Lawrence Golan.
As we settled into our seats, we noticed The Capitol Theatre's stage was filled with musicians. It seemed the full orchestra that Tchaikovsky himself would have expected.
After intermission, we were mesmerized and lifted to the heights of excellence in classical expression through the four movements of the inspired composition ... a musical genius' work performed flawlessly here in our hometown.
Thanks to you, Maestro; and to all you fine musicians and support folks, and sponsors, too ... you make us proud. Thanks also to you who attend the performances. We need it all to keep such a treasure alive and well here in central Washington.
ROY BUSH
Yakima