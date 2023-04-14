To the editor — A March 31 article by state Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, "Working extra should mean extra pay," was emphasized with a photo of farmworker unionist Cesar Chavez.
Underneath the photo a caption appears, which includes the name "La Escuelita." The caption gives the perception of being written by someone who was actually there in Granger in 1969 — 54 years ago.
I was happy to see a state senator advocating for farmworkers, and I was equally pleased to see that the work we accomplished here so many years ago is yet again being referred to with honor.
Please allow me to clarify.
I was a University of Washington engineering graduate working on my teaching credentials when my M.E.Ch.A. group elected me to design and build a Mexican Chicano Cultural Center — La Escuelita — in Granger.
I selected the Catholic chapel and built a cardboard box interior model design.
My wife and I came to the Yakima Valley in 1968, and with help we solicited from many entities, including from our M.E.Ch.A. group, we completed the pioneering cultural center, which Mr. Chavez dedicated in person. That was the reason Cesar came to Granger, and how the photo op came to be.
GUILLERMO V. CASTANEDA
Granger