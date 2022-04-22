To the editor -- Thank you to the YH-R and Sara Rae Shields for the article “Seasons Gallery Bistro checks all the cool boxes” on April 15.

We want to clarify one item in the article. Shields mentioned the “lovely old bar that was donated to the Seasons.” In fact, the beautiful bar is a new custom-made bar built specifically for the Bistro space in 2021 by Daniel Custom Cabinets. Owner Daniel Flathers donated the majority of expenses to provide the focal point of the Bistro. The bar provides a stunning place to serve signature cocktails, local wine and beer, and locally sourced seasonal plates. Flathers was referred to us by the Yakima Maker Space.

Collaboration among businesses, volunteers and a dedicated staff have contributed to this amazing space. We hope everyone can join us there.

SALLY ROSE

vice president of the board

MEGAN NOBBS

secretary of the board

The Seasons Performance Hall