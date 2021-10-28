To the editor: Regarding the upcoming elections, I especially appeal to conservative voters of faith who love God and their neighbors, and who value the Washington and U.S. Constitutions' principles of liberty and freedom.
In the past 18 months we have seen liberties under assault as abortion is promoted, racist theories are incorporated into public school curriculums, small businesses closed while large corporations prospered and the usurpation of the fundamental human right not only to consent to medical treatment, but also to decline it.
Additionally, our city and county are troubled by homelessness, gang violence and increasing crime. There are candidates who are content to continue the status quo and waste resources on “look good” initiatives like climate change projects. Then there are candidates, motivated by love for their neighbors and community, who will creatively and boldly tackle the problems that plague our county.
These candidates love God and are dedicated to seeking His wisdom on governing wisely and lovingly. Please join me in electing the SAVE YAKIMA candidates: Autumn Torres for county commissioner; Mark Shervey, Edgar Hernandez and Matt Brown for Yakima City Council; and Kenton Gartrell, Ryan Beckett, Michelle Perry and Karly Almon for school board positions. Thank you.
JANET SEDY
Yakima