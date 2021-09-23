St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho

An R.N. holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in the medical intensive care unit at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. More then half of the patients in the ICU are COVID-19 positive, and none of those are vaccinated. 

 (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

To the editor -- I am tired of hearing, “I don’t believe in this vaccine” or “I read the vaccine has a chip in it to track your movements” (you’ve got a cell phone, don’t you?) or “It will make me sterile” or most often, “I have my rights and I don‘t have to get the shot.”

That’s right, you do have your rights, but all the rest of us have ours, too, and we have the right not to get COVID-19 from you or your ilk. They tell us that 95% to 97% of those getting COVID have not been vaccinated.

Here’s my solution. For those who don’t want the vaccine, don’t force them to get it. Just raise their health insurance rate $500 a month. I understand the average COVID stay in the hospital is about $20,000. Use this extra money to cover the costs of those they might infect.

LARRY CEARLOCK

Yakima