To the editor -- I am tired of hearing, “I don’t believe in this vaccine” or “I read the vaccine has a chip in it to track your movements” (you’ve got a cell phone, don’t you?) or “It will make me sterile” or most often, “I have my rights and I don‘t have to get the shot.”
That’s right, you do have your rights, but all the rest of us have ours, too, and we have the right not to get COVID-19 from you or your ilk. They tell us that 95% to 97% of those getting COVID have not been vaccinated.
Here’s my solution. For those who don’t want the vaccine, don’t force them to get it. Just raise their health insurance rate $500 a month. I understand the average COVID stay in the hospital is about $20,000. Use this extra money to cover the costs of those they might infect.
LARRY CEARLOCK
Yakima