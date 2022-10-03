To the editor — The end of the Medford, Ore., Mail Tribune's printed version of its newspaper is the continuation of the erosion of hard-copy journalism.
Online news is economical and quicker, yet we seem farther away from events. It is not a picture of a bird in flight, it is a picture of a picture of bird in flight or at rest.
As a former newspaper deliverer, if I cannot observe an event directly, I greatly prefer the first picture of the bird in flight.
William Blake claimed he saw the world in a grain of sand. I see all the world in a delivered newspaper.
STEVE POFF
Ellensburg