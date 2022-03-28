To the editor -- The Yakima Herald-Republic is to be saluted for subtle and ironic satire that exceeds the feeble attempts of rags like The Onion and The Daily Mash. News, plus free comedy.

The letter from somebody claiming to have the same name as a former candidate for city council and school board, railing against parents allowing their children to put other students at risk was a stroke of genius. I particularly loved one rant in your satirical letter: “At what point do we as parents and citizens make a fist and demand consequences and expect results? Our kids are in danger due to other parents’ impractical approaches. It stops at the adult in the room.”

The real person bearing the signer’s name was issued a warning by the local schools for refusing to wear a mask while visiting Nob Hill school during a pandemic that has killed more than 600 of our neighbors.

That’s far more deaths in two years than gang violence has taken in two decades in Yakima.

And the kicker line of this letter is rich with satirical irony! “Will the prosecutor hold this adult parent to their actions? For the safety of our children.”

We can only hope.

EDWIN SUTHERLAND

Yakima