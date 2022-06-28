To the editor — The current bid of Yakima Memorial Hospital to join the west-side MultiCare Medical Group seems to beg explanation in the public's interests concerning the causes and facts of this hospital's challenges.

Here's a reality fact-check to the point. National hospital revenue-composition reports "almost 67% private/self/other" pay (insurance/corporate, etc.) and 34.6% Medicare/Medicaid (statistica.com). Memorial's breakdown, I'm told by a hospital spokes-person, approaches 75% 'government pay.

Keep in mind that "government-pay" dollars are near HALF of "private" or insurance pay. The U.S. population covered by Medicare and Medicaid rose from 13% in 1990 to nearly 19% in 2020. Add the first half of 2021 when 31.1 million people in the U.S. had NO health insurance.

Additionally 75 million Americans were enrolled in Medicaid in 2019 for 16% of the nation's health care bill — third largest behind Medicare and private insurances. Repeating: Medicare/ Medicaid (gov't-pay) is nearly 75% of Memorial's billing — HALF the cash-value of "private pay."

Is our hospital-breakage problem somewhat clearer, Yakima? Could it be that a solution would be a larger "private payer" percentage? That would mean the city trying to attract "other" industry with PRIVATE PAY INSURANCE to our midst. That would require vision with development planning. Anyone?

ROBERT CUMMINGS

Yakima