To the editor — Thank you so very much, Herald-Republic staff, for your many years of kindness and coverage for the welfare of animals.

I joined the board of the Humane Society in 1971 and served for over 20 years. I was secretary, then president, during part of the time when the new shelter was built at the Greenway.

When I began serving, the shelter was in an old Quonset hut on First Street. We struggled but had compassionate, hard-working people on our staff and board. We worked for years saving money for a new shelter, educating about humane care, rescuing and finding good homes for animals.

People often complain about animal problems. It is equally a people problem, as far too many still abandon their pets. The poor animals have no idea where they are and have been dependent on humans for survival.

Like many other animal lovers, I continue to rescue. All too often we find animals hungry, sick and in need of veterinary care.

The Humane Society and other rescue groups are compassionate people who continue to grapple with the problems of ignorance, neglect and abandonment. They are all doing a fantastic job. Please continue to support them with donations and be a responsible pet owner!

ANNE ANNA

Yakima