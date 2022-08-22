The list of Trump’s lies just keeps getting longer
To the editor — Poor Donald is always being persecuted because he lies, cheats and steals.
Trump lied about the popular vote in 2016 and in 2020.
Trump tried to get the Georgia secretary of state to “find” over 11,000 votes in 2020.
Trump tried to use his gullible followers and fascist Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to steal the election in 2020.
No court in any state has been presented with any legitimate evidence that Trump did not lose the election.
Rudy Giuliani’s law license has been suspended for false and misleading statements in court for Trump. William Barr, Trump’s attorney general, admitted Trump lost and was fired, Trump’s director of cyber security, Chis Krebs, admitted the election was fair and was fired, Mike Pence stood up for the Constitution and properly tallied the Electoral College votes. Even the Cyber Ninjas in Arizona admitted Trump lost.
Trump continues the “Big Lie” to milk his followers of money for his legal problems.
Where is Trump’s evidence that he was the winner that stands up to legal scrutiny? There is no evidence that stands up in court, only lies and spurious allegations ... remember the Kraken.
Lock him up.
STEVE McKENNA
Selah