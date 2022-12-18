The left has no right to preach about ethics
To the editor — Ethics. I’ve seen a lot recently about ‘ethics’, especially related to Justice Clarence Thomas. Funny how these arguments all stem from the left, but the real rub is in the subject matter itself.
Oxford Dictionary Online:
Ethics — Moral principles that govern a person’s behavior or the conducting of an activity. 2. the branch of knowledge that deals with moral principles.
Now, I’ve read the Democrat Party platform and one word I’ve never encountered is the word “moral” except when used as an excuse to make their motives sound grand. But as a delineation of behavior, as a gold standard of practice and belief, the left has no concept of morality or ethics, unless it be “situational ethics,” in which they abound.
What are their “ethics” exactly? When it comes to protecting children from mentally/emotionally damaging “gender” manipulation and exploitation, abortion, capital punishment (treatment of criminals in general), destructive criminal illegal immigration and other such moral issues, they are either silent or on the side of what would traditionally be called immorality.
The “moral” of this story: Look at yourself before throwing rocks at someone else. If you have no ethics, you have no right to condemn someone else who does.
KEVIN KISSEL
Union Gap