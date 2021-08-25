To the editor -- What would the Greatest Generation do if they were young today facing the COVID-19 threat? What did they do when facing a two-front world war?
The patriotic thing. Many enlisted and fought. Those left behind supported that effort.
They dealt with what today we might call a loss of freedoms and rights. The OPA rationed automobiles, tires, gasoline, fuel oil, coal, firewood, nylon, silk, and shoes. Ration cards were needed for household staples including meat, dairy, coffee, dried fruits, jams, jellies, lard, shortening, and oils. Imagine three gallons of gasoline/week.
They turned in aluminum pots so aircraft could be made. They put up with suffering and inconveniences to support the war effort. They were patriotic beyond what anyone today would put up with.
How would they deal with COVID? They would have stood in line wearing masks for hours to get the vaccine thinking it their patriotic duty. Their way of protecting their fellow Americans.
We could all take a lesson from them. Individual rights end when they infringe on the rights of the majority. I am tired of hearing of these “rights.” What about your responsibilities? Wear a mask. Get vaccinated. Be patriotic. Honor the Greatest Generation.
MARJORIE LANGHANS
Yakima