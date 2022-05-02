To the editor — It’s mystifying when letters to the editor pine for the good ol’ days of 2019 when “there was no inflation, no COVID and no war.”

How quickly we forget that President Trump sent us signed postcards boasting about the stimulus checks that fuel today’s inflation.

How soon we misremember his bold predictions that COVID was not a problem.

Worst of all, how easily we overlook how he avoided war with Putin.

Andrei Kozyrev, a former Russian foreign minister called President Donald Trump’s 2019 decision to withdraw troops near Syria a "present" to Vladimir Putin.

“Putin likely can’t believe his luck,” a Western military official told Business Insider about the decision.

One think tank, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, called the 2019 pullout “the moment America stopped leading the world," adding that Trump made good on his words “that the American president should no longer be the leader of the free world and that he personally has no interest in the job.”

If we believe that “what is past is prologue,” Ukraine would have been handed to Putin if Trump had managed to steal the 2020 election.

Inflation and COVID likely would be worse, too.

GUS MAHLER

Yakima