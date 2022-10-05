To the editor — The Yakima County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) levy was first approved by voters in 1989 at 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value and will remain at 25 cents with your approval.
The EMS levy ensures firefighters throughout our county are trained to the same standards, operate under the same protocols and maintain their certification. In the past 10 years there has been a 26% increase in EMS service calls countywide, which is nearly 4,000 more calls per year or around 11 more per day countywide.
Having firefighters/first responders trained and equipped the same across the county in every community is paramount to a successful outcome for citizens with medical emergencies.
Before the EMS levy started in 1989 the survival rate for sudden cardiac arrest in Yakima County was less than 3%. Today, the survival rate is 45.5% in Yakima County. The national rate is 29% and state rate is 36%.
The EMS levy has provided the training and equipment necessary to provide this outstanding service in our county.
Please vote YES for EMS!
NATHAN CRAIG
Chair, Yakima County EMS Levy Committee