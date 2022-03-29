To the editor -- Recently, Roger Moberly complained about the LT Murray Wildlife Area. I thought I’d clarify some things.

Based on place names, he was clearly talking about the Wenas Wildlife Area. That name change happened in 1997. The writer lamented a lack of post-fire restoration by WDFW.

In 2019 and 2020, more than 700 and more than 1,300 acres were replanted with native plants and in fall 2021, 7,000 sagebrush plugs were planted to support recovery.

Mr. Moberly believes no forest still exists on the Wenas and neither do wintering big game. The Wenas still has more than 30,000 acres of forest today. WDFW fed more than 800 elk this winter on the wildlife area, and several hundred more wintered on adjacent winter range. We know because we just completed winter aerial surveys and saw them.

The writer complained that the agency spends all its money on things like new trucks. Staff trucks are 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2018 models; all have extensive miles on them.

We’d be happy to give the writer a tour of the wildlife area to see the things be believes there are none of anymore, but of course it won’t be in a new truck.

SCOTT McCORQUODALE

WDFW Regional Wildlife Manager

Selah