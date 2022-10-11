To the editor — Can we talk about the elephant in our emergency room?
Yakima’s remaining hospital has the busiest ER in the state. The hospital itself is financially wobbly. They are calling for higher Medicaid payments. Only one leader courageously noted that “more private insurance would help.”
But nobody speaks aloud about the exact nature of the elephant problem.
About 80% of farmworkers nationwide do not have employer-provided health care. Our ER dilemma suggests Yakima is no exception.
Our biggest workforce segment is largely without employer-provided health insurance. Most who have health insurance don’t get it from their employer.
In fact, YH-R headlines suggest local and state farm groups regularly lobby against measures to assure a healthy and protected workforce. Don’t take my word for it. Go through the YH-R archives and read the stories.
Sure, our growers loudly proclaim how much they value our farmworkers’ work ethic and skills. They admit farmworkers are the backbone of our local economy.
But collectively, they see workers’ health care as “everybody else’s problem.” Let the government or the farmworker’s clinic provide it.
Yakima, meet the elephant in our emergency room.
We’re discovering we all breathe the same air. When the elephant sneezes, we all catch a cold.
HANK MANN
Yakima