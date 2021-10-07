To the editor -- Problems, depending on their very nature, evoke frustration, grief, regret, anger, fear, anxiety, anguish, despair and a multitude of other feelings. Whatever those feelings are, they are discomforting, but one needs to remain mindful that problems are the cutting edge of distinction between success and failure. At this venue they should cease to be problems and become opportunities.
Discipline is the basic set of tools we need for solving life's problems and one of those tools is attitude. Attitude is the difference between a problem and an opportunity.
Opportunities call forth our courage and our wisdom.
MICK PHILLIPS
Yakima