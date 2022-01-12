To the editor -- My profession as a field representative and social worker for government agencies during the 1990s guided an assignment to a medical clinic in the lower Yakima Valley.
Dr. Dan Doornink's name gleamed on the outside directory and drew my attention.
"I see you have the great Dr. Dan Doornink on your staff," I said to the CEO.
I shared with him the recollection of my first encounter with Dan Doornink at Eugene, Ore.'s, Autzen Stadium on Oct. 30, 1976.
My lemon-and-green uniformed Oregon Ducks had just scored a touchdown with three minutes left in the fourth quarter. They kicked off to the visiting crimson-and-gray Washington State Cougars, thinking they needed only the perfunctory defensive stops in the remaining time left to seal the victory.
The WSU quarterback handed the football to Doornink 10 times. Suddenly, with seconds left in the game, the Cougs had the ball on the Duck 3-yard line. One final handoff rendered a stunning WSU victory, 23-22.
Blaine Newnham, the Eugene Register-Guard sports columnist (and later Seattle Times editor and writer) proclaimed in Sunday's headline about the Ducks game, "Dead as a Doornink."
Decidedly, Dr. Doornink destroys doubt.
It is said that the talented hits targets others cannot hit. The genius hits targets other cannot see.
STEVE POFF
Ellensburg