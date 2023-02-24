To the editor — Sympathy and prayers to victims of violence. Over 100,000 overdose deaths just last year, right at our doorsteps, where they may involve mass killings, school safety and driver competence. So we’re getting a mass murder a day, 4 more died, deep sympathy. On the same day 1,800 killed by abortion. Three hundred died from fentanyl.
I grew up regularly doing duck-'n'-cover drills, taught to get a door and cover in a ditch, teachers shared variable circles-of-death proximate to ground zero. My father’s generation saw (estimated) 46-million persons slaughtered. This generation embraces prolific substance abuse, proudly denies God, rampant homelessness and, oddly, whines about psychotic killers with guns or trucks.
There are legal solutions to drug proliferation. Even better, there are moral, religious, family-centered solutions. Nothing saves everyone, even some angels fall.
With awareness of the litany of mass killings, homelessness and reduced family performance we are appalled. Self-medicators feel daily stress and use drugs of nearly every type, with serious downward psychological consequences.
People choose moral self-discipline generating the American social mix spreading from individual human hearts. Humans kill, heal them. Good choices stop mass killings, including drugs, abortion, thuggery and guns, despite dreamworld “Gun Free Zones.”
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish