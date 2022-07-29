To the editor — The July 24 editorial calls the papal reproof of Bishop Carlos Sevilla a “rap on the knuckles,” then judges it inadequate. But if that is how Pope Francis views the decision, what if he is right?
What if, after two decades of arguing over the same set of facts — and with the help of an outside review — the Vatican is correct in basically saying to Bishop Sevilla that he “could have done better; should have done better?"
Such a judgment, had it been accepted, might have called for a different kind of reporting: a deeper questioning, perhaps, of the version of the facts reported. Or a questioning of whether this latest effort really was worth a “victory” that many might view as rather hollow.
That is not how the newspaper chose to proceed. A missed opportunity, perhaps.
A recent Gallup poll found that only 31% of those surveyed expressed a great deal of confidence in organized religion. The Catholic Church has made many mistakes and we can and must do better.
That poll also found the same level of confidence in newspapers at just 16%. The media can do better, too.
THE REV. MSG. ROBERT M. SILER
Episcopal Vicar and Moderator of the Curia
Diocese of Yakima