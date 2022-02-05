To the editor -- It would be a great mistake for the United States to use military action or threats regarding the Ukraine.
The Baltic countries and Ukraine are in the Russian sphere of influence. From 1945 until 1989 Russia ruled these countries. We never lifted a finger to oppose Russia. When Hungary asked for our help in 1956, we did nothing.
This is a great time to do nothing.
Why does the U.S. need another war? Are we Americans afraid we might miss out on a European war?
BILL FROMHERZ
Yakima