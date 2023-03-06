To the editor — My oh my, what was going on?
- Vietnam War began in Vietnam with American advisers in October 1961.
- Soviets installing missile bases in Cuba, Oct. 16, 1962. U.S. protests, missile bases stopped.
- President John F. Kennedy assassinated Nov.22, 1963.
- South Vietnam's president assassinated, 1965.
- Aug. 5, 1964: U.S. Navy conducts air raid on North Vietnam after attack on U.S. destroyers.
- U.S. ground forces to Vietnam. U.S. president signs Medicare Act of 1965.
- Nov. 20, 1965: American troops killed in war totals 1,095.
- Oct. 26, 1966: U.S. soldiers in Vietnam number 400,000, with 6,664 killed.
- April 15, 1967: 100,000 protest Vietnam War.
- April 4, 1968: Martin Luther King Jr. assassinated
- Anti-war protesters number 87,000.
Note: During the Vietnam War, an estimated 1.2 million Vietnamese were killed, 58,000 Americans died and 300,000 more were wounded.
Did we need medical help after our wars? We still have some vets sleeping on our sidewalks.
ROBERT HUNT
Yakima