To the editor — While the debate about 0.05% ethanol driving limit continues, I would like to point out this is NOT an arbitrarily low number.
Back in the 1960s, the government of Norway set up a highway obstacle course and had members of their highway patrol drive it as fast as they could flawlessly. Then they sat down, had a beer and discussed it. After 20 minutes, they did it again, sat down, had another beer. And so on, until the professional drivers started hitting the obstacles. Blood alcohol level in drivers at that time: 0.05%.
So that became their legal limit.
Note that first offense in Norway costs you your license for one year and you get to work on a road crew for six weeks (try explaining that one to your boss). Second offense is much worse. Those kinds of penalties for being an idiot are probably way more important than 0.05%. Tune in later..
Somehow, Norwegian civilization has continued to function all these years later.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS
Yakima