To the editor -- The other morning, I decided to go to the grocery store to shop early for our 12-item list. Not a lot of customers at 6:45 a.m.
As I approached the courtesy counter for checkout I noticed a young lady heading the same direction carrying two or three items. I pulled my cart over and asked if she was heading the same direction as I was and she said yes, so I pointed to my full cart and said "You go ahead. I have a full cart." She politely said no at first and then I said "No, you go ahead."
As she was paying for her items and I was putting mine on the counter, I heard her say to the clerk, "No, leave it for this gentleman's groceries."
I wasn't quite sure what she meant, but after she left and I was ready to check out, the clerk said "This is what she left." It was $12.26 to apply to my bill.
She must have paid with a $20 bill and left her change for me. If that isn't a Random Act of Kindness I don't what you call it.
To the young lady, I thank you very much and blessings to you!
RON ROCKSTROM
Yakima