To the editor — I attended high school in Chicago. Driver’s education was part of our physical education class in our senior year.
The legal age to drive then was 18. Now it is 16, like Washington. Once a week during our first semester of the senior year our P.E. teacher would cover Illinois laws regarding driving.
In the second semester we would practice driving in the school’s parking lot and eventually out onto the roads around our school. Local automobile dealerships would loan late-model cars to our school.
After students turned 18, they could go to the Licensing Department with a document from our school showing they successfully passed the class and then take the driver’s test.
RICH WOODRUFF
Yakima