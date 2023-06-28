To the editor — Let’s be perfectly clear, there is a witch out there!
When powerful men cry “witch,” they’re generally not talking about green-faced women wearing pointy hats. Witch trials didn’t target strong men, they persecuted society’s most marginal members — particularly weak women.
Many MAGA supporters wish to cry “unprecedented” in the Justice Department’s investigations into the numerous allegations against the infant who formerly held the office of POTUS. They are indeed accurate in their verbiage, as there has NEVER been so many verifiable instances of “unprecedented crimes” against the country and Constitution by a U.S. president.
History has availed itself of a few good witches, namely Hermione Granger of Harry Potter fame, and the good witch Glinda of "The Wizard of Oz," who hailed from the south. The wicked witch from Oz was from the west. I’m just curious if that was West Palm Beach?
It would prove most ironic if the Robert F. Kennedy U.S. Department of Justice Building ends up being the proverbial house that falls on this wicked witch.
The former holder of the highest office wishes to portray himself as a really “macho” guy with huge hands. Perhaps, the better to grip his small broomstick. “Happy Hunting!"
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima