To the editor — Like many Americans, I was shocked and slightly frightened by the news that (Communist!) China had invaded our airspace with a spy balloon.
Having heard from our U.S. Representative, Dan Newhouse, that (Communist!) China is now buying up all our farmland and will soon have a firm grip on our food supply, I figured their spy balloon was here gathering intelligence on where they can gobble up more land.
But when I finally saw a map of exactly where the (Communist!) China balloon flew across the United States and I realized I didn’t have to worry.
The balloon entered the United States over Idaho, flew over Montana, then headed across the Midwest and the South, then left the country over the Carolinas before being shot down.
Flying over all those states, the (Communist!) Chinese learned one thing: You can travel large swaths of our red states and find only spurts of intelligence.
RHEA CARSON
Yakima