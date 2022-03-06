To the editor -- Thank you to the masked, vaccinated, quarantined, socially distanced and communally responsible.

Thank you to the agricultural workers who continued working, risked their and their families' health, inspired advocacy and kept us fed. Thank you to the businesses that followed safety measures, shutting down if there was an outbreak, remaining transparent and willing to adapt.

Thank you to the arts community that paused, went dark, transformed, and continued to inspire. Thank you to the nonprofit and government employees that continued making our county safer from hunger, homelessness and domestic violence.

Thank you to the faith community that made their congregations safe by following health directives and keeping people connected and from hopelessness. Thank you to the politicians who decided to keep their contingencies safe despite the threats of harm and slander.

Thank you to the retail workers who kept us supplied and often targeted with displaced anger. Thank you to the military that mobilized to test, vaccinate and educate.

Thank you to the health care workers who have sacrificed immeasurably and have held our communities together by keeping us alive and educated.

You are the reason the mask mandate has been lifted early. We cannot thank you enough.

KRISTEN CHARLET

Yakima