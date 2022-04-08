To the editor -- After some 14 years away from cable television, I returned recently and looked forward to the public-access offerings available there that are not available on satellite television.

My first try with public access came Tuesday night, April 5, when I watched the public hearing before the Yakima City Council regarding the council’s redistricting proposal for the city.

Some notable differences from yesteryear: Color, not black and white; ability to bring in citizens through remote access; close-up views of citizens testifying and the principal staff member controlling the meeting.

Some things remain the same: the distant camera whereby council members appear as anonymous automatons of a sort, with no identification on the screen of who they are when they’re speaking; no telecasting of their interaction with citizens, where council member and citizen could each, in turn, be seen.

Two council members were absent from the meeting I watched. I inferred they were Holly Cousens and Patricia Byers, both of whom oppose the proposed redistricting plan. If council members were identified on the screen, by a process of elimination, one could figure out if that were indeed the case. The camera is just too damn far away from council members to know who’s who.

ROGER CARLSTROM

Yakima