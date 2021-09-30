To the editor -- Rod's House staff and the board of directors would like to send a resounding "Thank You" to Yakima County and supporters from across the state and nation!
Rod's House would like to thank you for your support in helping make the 12th annual "In Their Shoes" celebration on Aug. 27 a success. Hosts and businesses who shared their spaces, hospitality partners, sponsors, volunteers, donors and community members, we thank you!
Thank you for your time, energy, and continued belief in our mission to end youth homelessness. Thank you for helping us raise funding to continue providing services and opportunities for youth experiencing homelessness.
While there is much to celebrate, there is still much work to be done to serve young people in Yakima County, and we are able to continue doing so because of your support. Thank you!
BREE TAIT
Yakima