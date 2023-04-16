To the editor — The no-foolin’ date of April 1 found almost 250 marathoners and half-marathoners making their way from just south of Ellensburg to just north of Selah through the Yakima River Canyon. From 15 states and British Columbia, runners enjoyed canyon vistas and the vocal support of the 100-plus volunteers who made the 21st edition of the race possible.
The event is truly a community effort — essential to the race was the cooperation of the state Department of Transportation, the Kittitas County, Yakima County Sheriff’s Department and the cities of Selah, Ellensburg and Yakima. A marathon committee of around a dozen folks once again found creative ways to trouble-shoot problems and work their way through the issues that eventually arise in an event of this complexity.
I also want to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Luke Thompson and Emree Weaver for their excellent coverage of the race, and the Herald-Republic’s Editorial Board for its kind message of support.
We hope to see everyone again next year on April 6 — decidedly no foolin’ five days after the turn of the month in 2024.
FRANK PURDY
Yakima