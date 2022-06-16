To the editor — My sincere appreciation to the Yakima Herald-Republic and Don Meyers for his June 11 column on Patrick Chess, and to the family of Petty Officer Chess for arranging his funeral on June 11 at Tahoma Cemetery with full military honors.

Also, thank you to the many folks who attended the service, a wonderful tribute to remember Pearl Harbor 1941 and the supreme sacrifice so many servicemen made on that Dec. 7.

Patrick Chess is finally home and will now be a part of every future Veterans and Memorial Day at Tahoma Cemetery. Special for my family as we lost an uncle on the USS West Virginia and a second cousin on the USS Oklahoma. We make the rounds in the veterans section at Tahoma and look forward to placing a flower or two at his new resting place.

We will always wonder if our cousin Luther Famer knew his shipmate, Patrick Chess. No doubt those two are sharing stories in heaven.

JERRY WARD

Yakima