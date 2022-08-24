Thanks to all who helped after wreck
To the editor — Two weeks ago, I experienced an accident on my motorcycle in front of the Ace hardware in Naches. As I recover from my injuries, I just wanted to thank all those who helped me when I needed it most.
I don’t know the names, but a big thanks to all who stopped and assisted me with water, a blanket for shade and removal of my helmet.
A shout-out to Eric and his partner with ALS ambulance who provided great care and prompt transport.
Finally, thank you to the nurses, aides and physicians who treated me at Memorial. All provided professional, compassionate care and I am truly thankful.
RICK WOODS
Yakima