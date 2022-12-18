Blethen hit the nail on the head
To the editor — Bless you, Frank Blethen (see Opinion, Dec. 4, Yakima Herald-Republic) ... and in the spirit of community activism: My husband and I also are equally dismayed by the oversight of Biden and Congress regarding those two bills!
Biden has shown similar short-sightedness by not including trade schools in his tuition payback plan. Blue-collar workers deserve the same support & respect as a B.A., M.A., Ph.D. Give me a room full of plumbers and electricians any day.
Thank you, Mr. Blethen, for you and your family’s civic activism for all these 126 years.
KAREN MATTOCKS
Ellensburg