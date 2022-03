To the editor -- "Enough whining -- learn the truth about history." A response written by a Yakima resident, Ken Jones, a few days ago.

Thank you, thank you, thank you, Ken Jones, for being so brave to voice your true opinion regarding idealized and fictitious history! The world would be such a better place if more people understood things the way you do.

And helping your daughter face the real truth is the best lesson a parent could teach their child.

Thank you again.

LINDA MIMS

Zillah