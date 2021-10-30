To the editor -- I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Matt Steadman who, despite being vaccinated, still believes that those of us who chose not to have the right. It is heartwarming after months of ridicule, shame and disgust.
We have been called stubborn, insensitive, selfish, ignorant and merely mad about the election. None of which I am. We’ve been told we should be denied health coverage, medical care and my favorite, put in internment camps.
I am also not an anti-vaxxer, I am merely opposed to this vaccine as I do not believe it is safe regardless of what science and medicine say. They also said that thalidomide, DES, Fen-Phen, Accutane and Meridia were safe and were FDA-approved, so give those of us who are wary of this vaccine credit for being skeptical.
I have known two women who hemorrhaged and ended up in the E.R. two days after being vaccinated. My niece suffered from menstrual problems, causing her to pass out following her jab. And my healthy, fit, 30-something-year-old nephew ended up in ICU with myocarditis after his second shot.
So it is my God-given right to protect my health and it is astounding to me that people are OK with our government telling us otherwise. Again, thank you Mr. Steadman!
JULIE MONTGOMERY
Yakima