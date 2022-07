To the editor — I wish to acknowledge the brave position recently taken by our three West Coast governors -- Jay Inslee of Washington, Kate Brown of Oregon and Gavin Newsome of California.

Thank you for reaffirming a woman's right to choose and for the promise to keep abortion safe and legal in your state. I cannot emphasize enough how grateful I am to all three of you for your public statements with regard to women's health. You are my heroes.

BEVERLY VONFELD

Yakima