To the editor — Freedom Kits of Yakima is a 501(c)(3) charity based in Yakima that was formed in February 2022. In that time, Freedom Kits has sent out over 5,000 washable, reusable feminine hygiene kits that help women and girls all over the world, as well as hundreds of kits right here in the Valley.
Our kits are given freely and help address the period poverty that keeps women and girls out of school and out of work anyplace there is poverty.
Freedom Kits wants to give a big THANK YOU to the Yakima community for all the generous support that we've received since we began. We rely wholly on donations, and the Yakima community has been more than generous. And one extra THANK YOU to a recent anonymous donor who gave a VERY generous donation. We couldn't do it without you.
Learn more at FreedomKits.org or follow us on Facebook at Freedom Kits of Yakima. Thank you!
STEPHANIE WILSON
Yakima