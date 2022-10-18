To the editor — I believe it is the rare person who hasn’t experienced the frustrations of dealing with insurance companies or such entities as Medicare and Medicaid. I recently received a bill for $1,400-plus from a skilled nursing facility where I was a physical rehab patient. Prior to that stay, I was a patient in a rehab hospital for intensive therapies following a devastating leg injury, six hours of surgery, and a 10-day acute care hospital stay.
The letter I received with the bill stated that my insurance would not pay for two different rehab facilities. Not knowing how to tackle this situation, I called my insurance representative, Rick MacDermid at “Senior Solutions.” Within an hour, Rick called me. He set up conference calls, and we spent the next hour and a half talking to both Medicare and my insurance carrier. The following day, Rick called me and there were three additional phone calls. At this time, we are hopeful that the situation has been resolved. Time will tell.
I can’t sing the praises of Rick MacDermid and his team at “Senior Solutions” loudly enough. He is a man who lives and works by his Christian principles.
JUDY LEBENS
Yakima