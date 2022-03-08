To the editor -- I am writing to say thank you on behalf of all of us who use the recycling facilities at Wesley United Methodist Church on 48th Avenue.

Members of the church have made recycling more accessible for Yakima Valley folks who care about our environment. The church has made it possible for all of us to donate used cardboard and paper as well as tin and aluminum cans, although it seems that many of us don't seem to know the difference between tin and aluminum.

But the folks who have organized the recycling center have made a real effort to teach us and are continually leaving new definitions of what is possible as well as suggestions for how we as patrons can improve.

On behalf of all of us who have used your easy-to-access facility, thank you. And we'll try to do better in following instructions and keeping your church area clean.

LINDA C. BROWN

Yakima