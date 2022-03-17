To the editor -- I would like to recognize DTG Recycle for their support for our community. DTG volunteers at local events, provides sponsorship for local events which contribute to the success of it, support for local nonprofit organizations and many other ways as well.

I have been fortunate to experience their support firsthand. As a recent instructor for the construction program at Perry Technical Institute, DTG provided support for it in various ways, one being the Raffle House that is built by Perry students. They donated rock products for the construction part of the home as well as for the landscaping portion of the project. DTG also disposed of the jobsite waste in their landfill.

The support of businesses like this makes our community a great place to live and for organizations to succeed.

Thank you, Sheri Bissell and DTG Recycle for all you do to support our community.

DARIN J. PETERS

Yakima